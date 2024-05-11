“Niente da perdere”: il film della settimana proposto dal Foglietto

Niente da perdere, regia di Delphine Deloget, con Virginie Efira, Arieh Worthalter, India Hair, Félix Lefebvre, Mathieu Demy, Bettina Kee, Sandrine Bodenes, Antoine Plouzen Morvan, Arzouma Ismaël Gouba, Kaou Langoët, Christophe Briand, Arnaud Stéphan, Louise Morin; Titolo originale: Rien À Perdre; Poduzione: Olivier Delbosc; Sceneggiatura: Camille Fontaine, Olivier Demangel, Delphine Deloget, Delphine Deloget; Fotografia: Guillaume Schiffman; Trucco: Fanny Fallourd, Amélie Bouilly; Genere: Drammatico - Francia, 2023; Durata: 112’; Distribuzione: Wanted Cinema; nelle sale cinematografiche dal 15 maggio 2024.
