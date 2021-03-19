L’amico del cuore, regia di Gabriela Cowperthwaite, con Casey Affleck - Matt Teague, Dakota Johnson - Nicole Teague, Jason Segel - Dane Faucheux, Isabella Kai Rice - Molly Teague, Violet McGraw - Evie Teague, John McConnell - Glenn Hattaway, Denée Benton - Charlotte, Jake Owen - Aaron, Jason Bayle - Rick Bragg, Sampley Barinaga - Kenny, Marielle Scott - Kat, Ahna O'Reilly - Gale, Jacinte Blankenship - Jeanette, Azita Ghanizada - Elizabeth, Chandler Head - Molly Teague a 7 anni, Veda Joy Martin - Evie Teague a 4 anni, Mark Costello - Richard Stanheight, Marguerite Pons - Elaine, Michael Papajohn - Dott. Felton, Mike Lutz - Dott. Abbott, Reed Diamond - Peter, Jennifer Pierce Mathus - Barbara, Gerald Brodin - Bill Faucheux, Susan Williams - Sherry Faucheux, Ritchie Montgomery - Zio Ted, Richard Speight Jr. - Davey Faucheux, Gwendoline Christie - Teresa, Cherry Jones - Faith Pruett; Soggetto: Matthew Teague; Sceneggiatura: Brad Ingelsby; Fotografia: Joe Anderson; Musiche: Rob Simonsen; Montaggio: Colin Patton; Scenografia: Cara Brower; Arredamento: Melisa Jusufi; Costumi: Alana Morshead; USA 2019; Durata: 124'; Genere: Drammatico; Produzione: Michael Pruss, Teddy Sdhwarzman, Ryan Stowell, Kevin J. Walsh per Black Bear Pictures, STX International, Scott Free Productions; in programmazione dal 18 marzo 2021 su Amazon Prime Video.
Recensione consigliata su mymovies.it
