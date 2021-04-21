21. 04. 2021 Ultimo Aggiornamento 21. 04. 2021
"Minari": il film della settimana proposto dal Foglietto

Minari, regia di Lee Isaac Chung, con Alan Kim - David, Yeri Han – Monica, Noel Kate Cho - Anne, Steven Yeun - Jacob, Darryl Cox - Sig. Harlan, Esther Moon - Sig.ra Oh, Ben Hall - Dowsing Dan, Eric Starkey - Randy Boomer, Will Patton - Paul, Youn Yuh-jung - Nonna Soonja, Jacob Wade - Johnnie, Jim Carroll - Frate Roy, Jenny Phagan - Bonnie, Tina Parker - Debbie, Chloe Lee - June, Scott Haze - Billy; Sceneggiatura: Lee Isaac Chung; Fotografia: Lachlan Milne; Musiche: Emile Mosseri; Montaggio: Harry Yoon; Scenografia: Yong Ok Lee; Costumi: Susanna Song; USA 2020; Genere: Commedia; Durata: 115'; Produzione: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh, Plan B Entratainment; Candidato a 6 Oscar; in programmazione nelle sale dal 26 aprile 2021.

Recensione consigliata su mymovies.it

TRAILER

